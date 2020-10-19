PM Modi biopic becomes first film to hit theatres after lockdown restrictions open

Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister was re-released in theatres on October 15, while following all the COVID-19-induced restrictions on cinema halls and multiplexes are lifted.

The poster for the movie reads, “The first movie to release in theatres post lockdown, #BeginAgain.”

In the movie, which was first released on May 24 last year, Oberoi plays the titular role of PM Modi, essaying as many as nine different looks.

This is a first for the Saathiya actor who has played a real-life character.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta and Zarina Wahab.

Produced by Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, the biopic showcases PM Modi’s political journey.

Source: TOI

Also Read: