Qatar Airways has opened bookings on flights to 13 destinations in India from August 18 to August 31 2020

India has recently announced an “Air Bubble” with Qatar to facilitate travel between the two countries. As a part of the “Air Bubble”, Qatar Airways has opened bookings on flights to 13 destinations in India from August 18 to August 31, 2020.

Qatar Airways will operate flights to and from the following destinations in India, According to Qatar Airways.

Ahmedabad Amritsar Bengaluru Chennai Delhi Goa Hyderabad Kochi Kolkata Kozhikode Mumbai Nagpur (Yet to start booking) Thiruvananthapuram

“On our flights. we will only be able to accommodate the passengers who qualify for one of the mentioned categories“, Qatar Airways stated on its website. Also it further stated that, “respective government’s entry regulations will apply to all passengers and urged everyone to check their website for information about COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test“.

This arrangement of Air Bubble between India and Qatar is valid from 18th August to 31 August 2020.

A. From India to Qatar

Qatari Nationals Any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only. It would be for the concerned airlines to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

B. From Qatar to India

Indian nationals stranded in Qatar. All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports, and Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.

Before making any reservations in the flights being operated under the above arrangements, the passenger must confirm that they would be allowed entry into the destination country.

