Qatar Airways passengers from these countries are required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process | Find Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test

Qatar Airways passengers traveling via Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines and Srilanka will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process, the airline stated on its website.

Also, it has stated that once it resumes services to India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia passengers from these countries are also required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process.

The airline added that, “Those that do not have a copy of their medical test certificate alongside a consent form will not be permitted to travel on Qatar Airways flights,”

  • Test from Qatar Airways approved laboratories must be issue within 72 hours before departure
  • Testing charges should be borne by the passengers
  • Test does not apply to Children below 12 years if their family members are accompanied and they have presented negative test result

Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test:

India:

Ahmedabad (AMD)

  • Unipath Specialty Lab
  • Supratech Labs
  • Sterling Accuris

Amritsar (ATQ)

  • Gurunanakdev Hospital
  • Civil Hospital
  • Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science
  • Jalandhar Civil Hospital
  • Christian Medical College
  • Gurdaspur Civil Hospital
  • Barnala Civil Hospital
  • Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College
  • Mata Kaushalya Hospital
  • Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital
  • District Hospital Hoshiarpur
  • District Hospital Barnala
  • District Hospital Kapurthala
  • District Hospital Muktsar Sahib
  • District Hospital Moga
  • District Hospital Rupnagar
  • District Hospital Sangrur
  • Civil Hospital Sbs Nagar
  • Civil Hospital Mansa
  • Civil Hospital Bathinda
  • Civil Hospital Pathankot

Bangalore (BLR)

  • Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Chennai ((MAA)

  • Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Cochin (COK)

  • Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Centre

Goa (GOI)

  • Goa Medical College

Hyderabad (HYD)

  • Vijaya Diagnostic

Kolkata (CCU)

  • Apollo Hospital
  • Medica Super Specialty Lab
  • Suraksha Labs
  • Dr. Lal Path Labs

Kozhikode (CCJ)

  • Aza Diagnostics Center

Nagpur (NAG)

  • Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics
  • Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab

New Delhi (DEL)

  • Dr. Lal Path Labs

Mumbai (BOM)

  • Suburban Diagnostics
  • Metropolis
  • SRL
  • Nanavati Hospital

Trivandrum (TRV)

  • DDRC Test Lab

Source: qatarairways.com

August 12, 2020 0 comments
