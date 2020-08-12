Qatar Airways passengers from these countries are required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process | Find Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test
Qatar Airways passengers traveling via Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines and Srilanka will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process, the airline stated on its website.
Also, it has stated that once it resumes services to India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia passengers from these countries are also required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process.
The airline added that, “Those that do not have a copy of their medical test certificate alongside a consent form will not be permitted to travel on Qatar Airways flights,”
- Test from Qatar Airways approved laboratories must be issue within 72 hours before departure
- Testing charges should be borne by the passengers
- Test does not apply to Children below 12 years if their family members are accompanied and they have presented negative test result
Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test:
India:
Ahmedabad (AMD)
- Unipath Specialty Lab
- Supratech Labs
- Sterling Accuris
Amritsar (ATQ)
- Gurunanakdev Hospital
- Civil Hospital
- Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science
- Jalandhar Civil Hospital
- Christian Medical College
- Gurdaspur Civil Hospital
- Barnala Civil Hospital
- Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College
- Mata Kaushalya Hospital
- Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital
- District Hospital Hoshiarpur
- District Hospital Barnala
- District Hospital Kapurthala
- District Hospital Muktsar Sahib
- District Hospital Moga
- District Hospital Rupnagar
- District Hospital Sangrur
- Civil Hospital Sbs Nagar
- Civil Hospital Mansa
- Civil Hospital Bathinda
- Civil Hospital Pathankot
Bangalore (BLR)
- Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs
Chennai ((MAA)
- Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs
Cochin (COK)
- Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Centre
Goa (GOI)
- Goa Medical College
Hyderabad (HYD)
- Vijaya Diagnostic
Kolkata (CCU)
- Apollo Hospital
- Medica Super Specialty Lab
- Suraksha Labs
- Dr. Lal Path Labs
Kozhikode (CCJ)
- Aza Diagnostics Center
Nagpur (NAG)
- Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics
- Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab
New Delhi (DEL)
- Dr. Lal Path Labs
Mumbai (BOM)
- Suburban Diagnostics
- Metropolis
- SRL
- Nanavati Hospital
Trivandrum (TRV)
- DDRC Test Lab
Source: qatarairways.com
Also Read:
- New National Education Policy 2020 – Here’s are the highlights of India’s New National Education Policy 2020
- The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has announced that an additional 200 mosques in Qatar will be reopened from 7th Aug 2020 for Friday Prayers
- Exceptional Entry Permit is a temporary service which helps residents of Qatar who wish to return back can apply to enter Qatar