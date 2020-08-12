Qatar Airways passengers from these countries are required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process | Find Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test

Qatar Airways passengers traveling via Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines and Srilanka will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process, the airline stated on its website.

Also, it has stated that once it resumes services to India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia passengers from these countries are also required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result during Check-in process.

The airline added that, “Those that do not have a copy of their medical test certificate alongside a consent form will not be permitted to travel on Qatar Airways flights,”

Test from Qatar Airways approved laboratories must be issue within 72 hours before departure

Testing charges should be borne by the passengers

Test does not apply to Children below 12 years if their family members are accompanied and they have presented negative test result

Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test:

India:

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Unipath Specialty Lab

Supratech Labs

Sterling Accuris

Amritsar (ATQ)

Gurunanakdev Hospital

Civil Hospital

Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science

Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Christian Medical College

Gurdaspur Civil Hospital

Barnala Civil Hospital

Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College

Mata Kaushalya Hospital

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital

District Hospital Hoshiarpur

District Hospital Barnala

District Hospital Kapurthala

District Hospital Muktsar Sahib

District Hospital Moga

District Hospital Rupnagar

District Hospital Sangrur

Civil Hospital Sbs Nagar

Civil Hospital Mansa

Civil Hospital Bathinda

Civil Hospital Pathankot

Bangalore (BLR)

Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Chennai ((MAA)

Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Cochin (COK)

Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Centre

Goa (GOI)

Goa Medical College

Hyderabad (HYD)

Vijaya Diagnostic

Kolkata (CCU)

Apollo Hospital

Medica Super Specialty Lab

Suraksha Labs

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Kozhikode (CCJ)

Aza Diagnostics Center

Nagpur (NAG)

Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics

Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab

New Delhi (DEL)

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Mumbai (BOM)

Suburban Diagnostics

Metropolis

SRL

Nanavati Hospital

Trivandrum (TRV)

DDRC Test Lab

Source: qatarairways.com

Also Read: