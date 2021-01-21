Qatar Airways to resume direct flights from Doha to Dubai and Abu Dhabi starting January 27 and 28 respectively

Qatar Airways will fly to Dubai from 27th Jan and to Abu Dhabi from 28th Jan 2021. This will be the first flight to Dubai and Abu Dhabi ever since the blockade.

Qatar Airways opened the flight booking to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on their website.

Doha to Dubai: Direct flight (Airbus A320) to Dubai will depart at 19:00 hours from Hamad International Airport and will arrive at 21:10 (Dubai Time) at Dubai International Airport.

Doha to Abu Dhabi: Direct flight (Airbus A320) to Abu Dhabi will depart at 19:50 hours from Hamad International Airport and will arrive at 21:55 (Abu Dhabi Time) at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

#QatarAirways flights will start with a double daily service to #Dubai, and one daily flight to #AbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/b6iteB2Zx4 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 20, 2021

Source: Qatar Airways website | Cover image: Qatar Airways Twitter

