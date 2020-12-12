Qatar Census 2020 | Final phase of field work to commence on Sunday, 13th Dec 2020

Qatar Census 2020 entered its final phase during early 2020. Qatar Census 2020 is the statistical project to collect data of individuals and families, buildings and establishments in Qatar.

In a recent announcement by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), it has stated that it will will launch field work of the final phase of Qatar Census 2020 on Sunday 13th Dec 2020.

Field work will be carried out by over 2000 field researchers and the final phase of the Qatar Census 2020 will be carried out until mid-January 2021.

Head of the family has to provide the required details to the field workers by one of the below options,

Direct Interview: Involve in direct interview with the field researcher to provide data Enveloped Form: Field researcher will provide an enveloped form to fill to collect requried data. Filled form has to be returned back to researcher on any day within the census period. PSA Website: Providing required data through an electronic form on the PSA website

The Planning and Statistics Authority, on Sunday, will launch field work of the final phase of Qatar Census 2020, which will continue until mid-January 2021, with the participation of more than two thousand field researchers. #QNA pic.twitter.com/QlodHmCTmk — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 11, 2020

PSA urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the field researchers and provide them with accurate and correct data. This is important, as the data would assist in drawing up the state’s development policies and plans.

To ensure safety of all during this COVID-19 period, field researchers have been given enough training on safety and precautionary measures, the authority confirmed. Also it has been announced that the online registration service will be until 7th of Jan 2021.

For any queries regarding the electronic form, reach out on toll-free number 8000800 or to know more please visit PSA’s website

Source: QNA

