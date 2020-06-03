Qatar eases some COVID-19 restrictions | Permitted working hours extended | 4 people allowed in a vehicle

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the 22nd Cabinet meeting on 3rd June (Today) through video conferencing. During the meeting, Cabinet affirms the continuation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the epidemic. Following decisions have been taken during,

Permitted Working Hours: Effective from 4th of June (Thursday), permitted working hours for commercial and service activities will be from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm (Sunday to Thursday) with the exception of following activities

Outlets selling food products, consumer goods and subsidised supplies (hypermarkets, supermarkets and groceries) and shops selling fruits and vegetables.

Pharmacies

Factories

Companies delivering orders through electronic apps

Petroleum Stations and Car services

Car Maintenance workshops affiliated with agencies

Companies operating in the hospitality sector

Telecommunications companies

Maintenance Companies (electricity, plumbing and electronic services)

Restaurants, Cafeterias and Cafe’s (Coffee Shops) that are allowed to deliver or hand over orders to customers outside the business place. However, restaurants and cafe’s located in malls are exempt from this decision, and are only allowed to process delivery orders. These outlets are prohibited from handing over orders to customers inside the premises

Logistics services companies and freight firms operating in ports, airports and customs services.

Contracting and Engineering companies (allowed to operate in constriction sites along with affiliated engineering offices)

Number of people in a vehicle: Cabinet increased the minimum number of people allowed in a vehicle from two to four (including the driver). Families are exempted from this decision.

Bus Transportation: The decision to reduce the number of people transported by buses to half the capacity will continue.

Cabinet agrees on a draft law that amends some provisions of law no. 14 of 2004, which comes in the framework of Qatar’s commitment to increase regulation of health requirements and specifications for workers’ housing, and to enhance the protections for workers’ financial rights.

Cabinet approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation in the field of health between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of Ethiopia

Cabinet approved a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding on consultation and exchanging information between regulatory bodies of financial markets in Arab countries who are members of the Union of Arab Securities Authorities.

