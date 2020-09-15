Qatar launches a new saliva-based COVID-19 test for all children who require a COVID-19 test | One of the first countries in the world



In a recent tweet, The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has announced that Qatar has become one of the first countries in the world to launch of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test for all children who require a COVID-19 test.

Qatar has taken several measures to monitor and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a part of steps to combat the deadly COVID-19, MOPH has announced the launch of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test in Qatar for all children who require a COVID-19 test.

According to the announcement posted on twitter,

The saliva-based test is less intrusive for children as it does not require a swab to be inserted into the nose and back of the throat like the current standard swab.

Saliva tests can be easily completed by transferring saliva from the mouth into a sample pot.

Studies around the world have been looking at the use of saliva only swabs and the results have confirmed their effectiveness.

Qatar is one of the first countries in the world to launch this test.

Source: Ministry of Public Health