Qatar launches a new saliva-based COVID-19 test for all children who require a COVID-19 test | One of the first countries in the world
In a recent tweet, The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has announced that Qatar has become one of the first countries in the world to launch of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test for all children who require a COVID-19 test.
Qatar has taken several measures to monitor and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a part of steps to combat the deadly COVID-19, MOPH has announced the launch of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test in Qatar for all children who require a COVID-19 test.
According to the announcement posted on twitter,
- The saliva-based test is less intrusive for children as it does not require a swab to be inserted into the nose and back of the throat like the current standard swab.
- Saliva tests can be easily completed by transferring saliva from the mouth into a sample pot.
- Studies around the world have been looking at the use of saliva only swabs and the results have confirmed their effectiveness.
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has announced that Qatar has become one of the first countries in the world to launch of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test for all children who require a COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/6WygzPFfzl
— وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) September 14, 2020
Qatar is one of the first countries in the world to launch this test.
Source: Ministry of Public Health
Also Read:
- Repatriation flights updated schedule (as on 13 Sep 2020) | Qatar to India
- Law removing NOC to change jobs in Qatar has come in force | Published in Qatar’s Official Gazette
- Find Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test
- Exceptional Entry Permit is a temporary service which helps residents of Qatar who wish to return back can apply to enter Qatar