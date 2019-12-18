Qatar National Day | National Day Celebrations focus on path of celebrations

DOHA: Today is December 18 – Qatar National Day!

It is a National Holiday to commemorate the unification of this beloved nation, which happened on the same day in 1878.

The Qatar National Day organizing committee has announced this year’s slogan as “Al MaaliKaydah” meaning the path to excellence is difficult.

This slogan is inspired by a poem by the Founder of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, reflecting the belief of successive generations of Qatari youth that the path of excellence is difficult.

It’s a day when citizens and residents alike get an opportunity to join the fun, festivities and celebrate this memorable day.

QI gives you tips on where to go and what to do in Doha!

As in previous years, cultural performances and traditional shows by Indian, Sri Lankan Nepalese and Bangladeshi community teams and musical performances by well-known Asian orchestras have been planned at the Barwa Al Baraha – Football Ground as part of the Qatar National Day celebrations.

Additionally, a cultural parade by company teams showcasing Indian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Bangladeshi community will take place at the Asian Accommodation City – Near Karqa HQ in the Industrial area.

A special event for students and parents will be held at the Lusail Sports Complex where cultural parade and performances by 7100 students from 18 Asian schools will delight audiences between3pm to 9 pm. Entry is for students and their parents and families only.

In Al Khor, cultural performance, traditional and musical shows by Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals by the Al Khor community teams will entertain people at the Al Khor – Barwa Workers Recreation Complex

A Cricket Tournament by Indian and other Asian community teams will take place on the Asian Town – Cricket Stadium.

All events will take place on 18th December between 3 pm – 9 pm except for the cricket match which will start at 10 am.

Other events include:

National Parade

Every year the largest national parade takes place at the Corniche on the occasion of Qatar National Day celebrations.

A popular event where people get to enjoy the parade by MOI, Emiri Guards, Lekhwiya, Civil Defense and other governmental bodies. There are also aerial and sea displays by the air force and navy.

This year the parade will start at 9 am and the Corniche Road will be closed from 6 am onwards.

There will be 16 parking lots available for private cars, from where the public could use the designated means of transportation to reach and return from the parade area.

One can use various Doha Metro stations to reach the gathering points and enter the events area.

Doha Metro Timings

18 December | 6am – 1am

Doha Metro will extend its service hours for the National Day! You need to complete your journey to the final destination by 1am! You can use DECC &SouqWaqif stations to get to the parade

Darb Al Saai

The Qatar National Day 2019 celebrations started on December 12 at Darb Al Saai. From 13 December it will receive visitors on two shifts from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to 10 pm except on Fridays when it will receive visitors from 2 pm to 11 pm.

Fireworks

You don’t want to miss this one – the special fireworks show that lights up every year the skies of Corniche to mark the Qatar National Day. Usually, every year it happens from 8 pm and 8.10 pm. So keep yourselves free on December 18 evening.

Katara Cultural Village

The nine-day festivities loaded with 40 varied events and activities for Qatar National Day has kicked off at the Katara Cultural Village from December 11. The events will continue until December 19, from 3 pm to 10 pm. Make sure to be there on time as various surprises are waiting for you.

Location: Katara Esplanade

Date: 11 December 2019 – 19 December 2019

Time: 03:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Ticket Purchase: No tickets needed

Price: General entry – It’s free!

Website: http://www.katara.net/en

AIRSHOWS

(December 12 – 17)

A breathtaking air show with stunning colours will take place over the skies of Doha for the residents of Qatar. Check out the timings below:

Aspire Park: 12 December 12 (from 4 pm to 6 pm)

Corniche: 13 December (rehearsals in the morning), 18 December – air show for grand QND celebrations

Darb Al Saai: 15 December (from 4pm to 6 pm)

Katara: December 17 at 4 pm

ASPIRE ZONE

(December 12 – 18)

Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) has announced a series of exciting events in Aspire Park from Thursday (December 12) to Wednesday (December 18) starting from 3:30 – 10:00 pm for Qatar National Day.

The activities in Aspire Park feature collaboration between AZF and a number of organizations to provide activities for the community, such as Cultural Celebrations, Military iron man competitions, Military obstacle and Shooting competitions, there will be Military Parade by National Service Academy, Girls Creativity Center will have Art Celebration, Qatar Air Sport Committee will have Air Show and Parachuting and Activities for kids by Shabab Youth 22. The air show will begin on Thursday at Aspire Park from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Also, don’t forget that Qatar Balloon Festival is ongoing at the park behind the lake near Al-Furousiya Street with 30 participants from around the world.

MALL OF QATAR

Mall of Qatar has prepared dazzling and captivating family entertainment every day from December 6th until Qatar National Day on December 18th.

The festive program includes daily Ardah shows at the Oasis stage, traditional kids’ area for families to enjoy an array of activities at West Gate 1 and marvellous decorations throughout the mall.

On National Day at 7 pm, a wonderful performance of the Superstar RahmaRiad will enchant visitors at the Oasis.

Location: Mall of Qatar

Date: 6 December 2019 – 18 December 2019

Time: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ticket Purchase: No tickets needed

Price: General entry – It’s free!

Website: https://www.mallofqatar.com.qa

MIRQAB MALL

Join Mirqab Mall to celebrate Qatar National Day as they have lined a number of fascinating events, from Free Traditional Henna, Stilt Walker Parade, Build the Qatari Flag with Bricks and much more! Also their professional falconers provide the perfect photo opportunity to showcase Qatar’s national sport.

Location: Mirqab Mall

Date: 13 December 2019 – 18 December 2019

Time: 03:00 pm – 09:00 pm

Ticket Purchase: No tickets needed

Price: General entry – It’s free!

Phone: 4036 2772



DOHA FESTIVAL CITY

Traditional activities such as the Mini Souq will take place every day 4 pm – 10 pm at the Axis node, ground floor, featuring the much-loved Henna Majlis, where shoppers can get authentic henna drawings. At the same area, a Carpet Workshop Majlis will host a carpet maker who will demonstrate to the visitors the art of weaving carpets the traditional way.

Location: Doha Festival City

Date: 12 December 2019 – 18 December 2019

Time: 04:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price: General entry – It’s free!

Phone: 40354444

Asian Town

18 December | 3pm – 10pm

Asian Town Cricket Stadium Car Parking

Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese communities arrange cultural performances, traditional shows, horse parade, musical performances and show will be happening! International Cricket Match will be on from 2pm to 9pm.

Team Qatar Flag Relay 2019

13 December | 7am – 9:45pm

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) will host a flag relay to unite, inspire and share pride with the nation through Team Qatar in celebration of this year’s National Day.

Darb Al Saai

Darb Al-Saai, one of the major attractions of the QND 2019 celebrations at the grounds in Al Sadd. It runs from the December 9-20, showcasing different tents by different entities. There will be a food court tent with stalls that sell traditional Qatari food, as well as juice, snacks, and other items

Drone Air Show

Katara

As part of Qatar National Day celebrations, 500 drones will take to the sky to put up a unique air show on December 17 and 19. Last year, the event time was 7 pm & 9 pm and we are still waiting for a confirmed timing of this year.

Parade at Darb Al Saai

12-20 December | 6:40pm

The event is held daily with the participation of horses and camel in addition for classic, old and modern cars along with the participation of government agencies.

For more events and details please visit http://qatarnationalday.qa/

Qatar Indians wishes all citizens and residents a very happy and memorable Qatar National Day!