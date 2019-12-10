Qatar National Day | Indian cultural performances and parades planned for National Day celebrations

DOHA: As in previous years Qatar will celebrate the National Day on 18th December to commemorate the unification of this beloved nation which happened on the same day in 1878.

The Qatar National Day organizing committee has announced this year’s slogan as “Al Maali Kaydah” meaning the path to excellence is difficult.

Cultural performances and traditional shows by Indian, Sri Lankan Nepalese and Bangladeshi community teams and musical performances by well-known Asian orchestras have been planned at the Barwa Al Baraha – Football Ground as part of the Qatar National Day celebrations.

Additionally, a cultural parade by company teams showcasing Indian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Bangladeshi community will take place at the Asian Accommodation City – Near Karqa HQ in the Industrial area.

A special event for students and parents will be held at the Lusail Sports Complex where cultural parade and performances by 7100 students from 18 Asian schools will delight audiences between 3 pm to 9 pm. Entry is for students and their parents and families only.

In Al Khor, cultural performance, traditional and musical shows by Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals by the Al Khor community teams will entertain people at the Al Khor – Barwa Workers Recreation Complex

A Cricket Tournament by Indian and other Asian community teams will take place on the Asian Town – Cricket Stadium.

All events will take place on 18th December between 3 pm – 9 pm except for the cricket match which will start at 10 am.

These events are apart from the usual National Day celebrations that take place every year including the Corniche parade, Dar Al Shaai tent shows fireworks and a host of other informative and entertaining programmes at various venues spread right across the nation.

