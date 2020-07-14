Qatar National Library (QNL) reopens to the public from today, 15 July 2020

Qatar National Library (QNL) reopens to the public from today, 15 July 2020. Both members and non-members can access QNL from Wednesday with limited services, hours and capacity. Phase 2 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions implemented in Qatar from 1st of July 2020 as per the initial plan decided by The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management. As a part of the Phase 2, Qatar has decided reopening of parks, beaches, restaurants in several areas, museums and heritage sites.

QNL the safety of public and QNL staff, library reopens with all measures in place in line with recommendations from the Qatar Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization.

Following precautionary measures has been stated on Qatar National Library website which you need to know:

By Appointment: You can visit library only with a prior appointment

Time Slots: Two time slots are available from Sunday to Thursday – 9:00 – 11:00 AM or 12:00 – 2:00 PM

Book your appointment online – https://registration.qnl.qa/booking-service

Maximum of 100 people only will be allowed inside the library for each time slot

Green status on the Ehteraz app: You are allowed inside only if you have Green status on the Ehteraz app

Temperature will be checked at entry

Entry not allowed without a face mask or a shield. Also you should wear it all the times when you are inside

Allowed age: Ages from 13 to 60 only are permitted entry

48 hours advance booking through email required to collect books. DVD’s, CDs or electronic equipment will not be allowed.

Follow social distancing. Social gathering of more than 5 people are restricted and you will be monitored by QNL security

Until further notice Restaurant and Cafe are closed. However, Vending machines are available in the Quiet study room

Drive-Thru Book Return Station in front of the building or the bins that are available at the Library’s main entrance to return the borrowed items

Borrowed items will be renewed automatically until further notice

Qatar National Library asked visitors to check QNL pages for updates before you visit the library and read FAQ’s

Source: qnl.qa

Also Read: