Qatar will now allow non-Qatari ownership of real estate properties in more areas

Non-Qataris and foreign firms can now own real estate properties in 9 areas (earlier it was only 3 areas) in the State of Qatar. To attract overseas investments and to diversify the economy, The State of Qatar has announced today that Non-Qataris and foreign firms can now own real estate properties in more areas. It has set the list of areas in which foreign nationals and foreign firms can buy along with the conditionals, level of controls, procedures to own a property and use in accordance with a decision issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

Earlier real estate ownership is possible only within The Pearl Island project area in Qatar. Now, real estate ownership open in 9 areas.

“Such decision would contribute to the advancement of the Qatari real estate market, the acceleration of the economic development, and the stimulation of the real estate sector,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement earlier.

State of Qatar sets the conditions & controls for the non-Qatari ownership of real estate, in accordance with a decision issued by the Cabinet, as part of the completion of the package of measures taken by the state to provide a legislative and legal investment environment. #QNA pic.twitter.com/P7AUguN22w — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) October 6, 2020



Residency in Qatar will be granted to the owners of the property that worth a minimum of USD 200,000 (QAR 730,000). Residency will be granted to Owner and as well Owners family.

Permanent residency benefits which includes education and health care will be granted to owner of the property worth a minimum of USD 1,000,000 (QAR 3,650,000 million)

The real estate areas for 99-year use are:

Sheireb (Area 13) Fereej Abdelaziz (14) Doha Al Jadeed (15) New Al Ghanim (16) Al Refaa and Old Al Hitmi (17) Aslata (18) Fereej Bin Mahmoud (22) Fereej Bin Mahmoud (23) Rawdat Al Khail (24) Mansoura and Fereej Bin Dirham (25) Najma (26) Umm Ghuwailina (27) Al Khulaifat (28) Al Sadd (38) Al Mirqab Al Jadeed and Fereej Al Nasr (39) Doha International Airport area (48).

The areas covered by free ownership in this decision are:

West Bay area (Legtaifiya) The Pearl District Al Khor Resort Al Dafna (Administrative District No. 60) Al Dafna (Administrative District No. 61) Onaiza (Administrative District) Lusail Al Kharaij Jabal Thailab

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice have introduced an automated system through which Non-Qataris can obtain residency in Qatar after completing the property ownership procedures.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Also Read: