Qatar’s plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in four phases beginning June 15, 2020

In a press conference held on the 8th of June 2020, Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Official Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, announced Qatar’s plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in four phases beginning June 15, 2020 (Phase 1) and Phase 4 by 1st of September.

The gradual lifting of lock-down restrictions:

Qatar is one of the countries with the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths.

Gradual lifting of restrictions will be carried out in the State of Qatar through 4 phases with all the necessary precautionary measures.

Stringent assessment will be carried out during each Phase. Moving from one phase to other phase will be based on the indications measured during the assessment.

Possible to re-impose restrictions or delay of moving to next phase in the event of non-compliance and if assessment indicators are negative

Four Phases of Gradual lifting of restrictions are as follows:

Phase 1 – June 15

Phase 2- July 1

Phase 3 – August 1

Phase 4 – September 1

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.

