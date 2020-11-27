Qatar Visa Centres in India will open their doors on December 3, 2020 | MoI

A long wait for Indian expats has come to an end as Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has confirmed the reopening of Qatar Visa Centres (QVCs) in India.

MoI tweeted on its official handle, “Visa Centre in the Republic of #India will reopen on Thursday, 3 December 2020.“.

MoI Qatar has opened Qatar Visa Centres in India to facilitate all kinds of visa procedures in India itself to expats traveling to Qatar for work. QVCs provide Biometric Enrollment and also Medical Screening Services.

Individuals can make appointments to visit QVCs through the website: https://www.qatarvisacenter.com/ – There are 7 QVCs which are operational in India | New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

Qatar Visa Centers in India – Find below Address, Hours of Operation and Contact Info:

Mumbai (Bandra East): 201/2, Hallmark Business Plaza, Sant Dyaneshwar Marg, Near Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra East, Mumbai – 400051 Chennai (Saligrammam): Shyamala Towers,1st Floor, East wing, 136 Arcot Road, Saligrammam, Chennai – 600 093 Delhi (Akshardham): Unit no 2, Lower ground floor, Parsvnath Mall, Akshardham Metro Station, Akshardham, New Delhi. 110092 Hyderabad (Telangana): Ground Floor, South Wing (Krishe Block), Krishe Sapphire Building, Hitech City Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500081. Cochin (Edappally): Door No 38/4111/D, Ground Floor, National Pearl Star building, Near Changampuzha Park Metro Station, Edappally Cochin-682024, Kerala Kolkata: Bengal Intelligent Park, Building Gamma, 1st Floor, Block-EP & GP, Sector-V, Salt Lake Electronics Complex, Kolkata – 700 091 Lucknow (Gomti Nagar): BBD Viraj Towers, 2nd Floor, TC G/1A – V/3 Vibhuti Khand, Shaheed Path, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow Pincode – 226010, Uttar Pradesh.

Hours of Operation:

Biometric Enrollment: 08:30 HRS – 16:30 HRS

Medical Screening: 09:00 HRS – 17:00 HRS

Email: [email protected]

Telephone:

+91 44 6133 1333 (Phone assistance is available from Monday to Friday between 08:30 HRS – 17:00 HRS)

