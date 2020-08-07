QatarIndians.com welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal
The Indian embassy in a recent tweet announced the arrival of HE Dr Deepak Mittal. QatarIndians.com team on behalf of all the Indians living in Qatar wish to extend a very warm welcome to our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal.
HE Dr. Deepak Mittal has replaced HE P Kumaran, who has been in Qatar since 2016.
The Embassy of India announces the arrival of H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar. pic.twitter.com/Al4hdVhrC3
— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 6, 2020
Image Credit: IndEmbDoha
