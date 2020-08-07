QatarIndians.com welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal

QatarIndians warmly welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal. The Indian embassy in a recent tweet announced the arrival of HE Dr Deepak Mittal.

QatarIndians.com welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal

QatarIndians.com team on behalf of all the Indians living in Qatar wish to extend a very warm welcome to our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal.

HE Dr. Deepak Mittal has replaced HE P Kumaran, who has been in Qatar since 2016.

Image Credit: IndEmbDoha

August 7, 2020 0 comments
