QatarIndians.com welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal

The Indian embassy in a recent tweet announced the arrival of HE Dr Deepak Mittal. QatarIndians.com team on behalf of all the Indians living in Qatar wish to extend a very warm welcome to our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal.

HE Dr. Deepak Mittal has replaced HE P Kumaran, who has been in Qatar since 2016.

The Embassy of India announces the arrival of H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar. pic.twitter.com/Al4hdVhrC3 — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 6, 2020

Image Credit: IndEmbDoha

Also Read: