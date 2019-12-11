QatarRail launches Green Line, adds four Red Line stations

Now all Doha Metro lines open for public

DOHA: Qatar Rail (QR) launched the preview service of Doha Metro’s Green Line and 4 new stations in the Red Line, including the link to Hamad International Airport (HIA) yesterday.

The Green Line, which runs across east to west of Doha, includes 11 stations namely: Al Mansoura, Msheireb, Al Bidda, The White Palace, Hamad Hospital, Al Messila, Al Rayyan Al Qadeem, Al Shaqab, Qatar National Library, Education City and Al Riffa (Mall of Qatar). So shoppers heading to Mall of Qatar can take the Green Line and get down at the Al Riffa station and walk into the mall.

A statement issued by Qatar Rail’s Green Line project director, engineer Jassim al-Ansari, said in a statement stated: “The launch of the Green Line preview service is expected to significantly increase the number of passengers using the metro.

The Green Line acts as an East and West connection for Doha, and will serve new residential areas and tourist destinations, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Foundation, Qatar National Library (QNL) and Mall of Qatar (MoQ), further facilitating the movement of people to more locations, cultural attractions and lifestyle destinations across the city.”

On the Red line, Doha Metro also started its preview service for Hamad International Airport station and for Katara, Qatar University and Lusail bringing the total number of stations open across the network to 36.

Metro passengers travelling to different stations of the three lines can also board the train going to HIA, except stations that are out of its way. They can seek the assistance of customer service and metro staff at every station.

Doha Metro users can switch between the Red Line, Gold Line and Green line at Musheireb Station.

Operation timings for the Green Line will be the same as those for the Red and Gold Lines – Saturday through Thursday from 06:00 to 23:00. Friday will be from 14:00 to 23:00

To cover a wider range and serve more neighborhoods and areas adjacent to the stations, new routes will be allocated to the Metro Link service, which is a shuttle bus service to transport passengers from neighboring areas to and from the metro stations.

The Legtaifiya station on the Red Line will open next year.

