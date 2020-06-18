QID holders who wanted to return back to Qatar during Phase Three, beginning 1st August 2020 | All you need to know

The gradual lifting of Phase One Covid-19 restrictions by Qatar beginning June 15, mentioned that passengers making essential trips out of country would be required to undergo mandatory 2-week hotel quarantine at designated hotels. The communiqué also made it very clear that the cost of the quarantine will have to be borne by the passenger.

However, several questions were raised regarding the situation of residents who wanted to return back to Qatar during Phase Three, beginning 1st August 2020.

QID holders returning from 1 August – 15 September: QID holders will not be able to board a flight to Qatar without first receiving authorisation to travel to Qatar, and then by also providing confirmation of a 14 day government approved welcome home package reservation.

QID holders are advised not to book a quarantine package until approval to return to Qatar has been confirmed. Details of the approval process will be published when the eligibility and guidelines are confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Discover Qatar, the destination management division of Qatar Airways and a partner of National Tourism Council have posted in their website, what are the necessary quarantine conditions that would apply to those residents who are ‘permitted’ to arrive into Qatar.

Until 31 July arrivals into Qatar are only permitted for Qatari Nationals, their travelling companions, those with a Permanent Resident Card or other exceptionally approved Visa holders. From 1 August pre-approved QID resident permit holders will also be able to travel to Qatar. We are awaiting more details from the relevant authorities about the pre-approval process.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Eligibility – Who is eligible to return to/enter Qatar, on which dates, and under what conditions.

Who needs to go into quarantine upon arrival into Qatar, and can I self-isolate or book my own hotel?

All permitted arrivals into Qatar must go into Government approved hotels to quarantine for a 14 day period upon arrival into Qatar. The following is a summary of who is currently permitted to arrive into Qatar and what quarantine conditions apply (subject to change so please check out the rules and conditions on regular basis):

For Qatari Nationals, their travel companions, those with a Permanent Resident Card or other eligible Visa holders returning to Doha from 15 June – 15 September:

All travellers departing from Qatar will need to book and pay for one of the approved quarantine hotel packages for a period of 14 days, which must be booked before departure from Qatar, if the return date is planned on or before 15 September. Check in at HIA will not be permitted without a confirmed quarantine reservation, if arrival back into Qatar is before 15 September. Eligible travellers currently outside Qatar will also need to book and pay for one of the approved quarantine hotel packages for a period of 14 days if arriving back into Doha on or before 15 September. Bookings can be made at Qatar Airways Holidays in partnership with Discover Qatar. Only Qatari Nationals, their travelling companions, those with a Permanent Resident Card or other eligible Visa holders, will be permitted to arrive into Qatar before 1 August 2020.

QID holders returning from 1 August – 15 September:

QID holders will not be able to board a flight to Qatar without first receiving authorisation to travel to Qatar, and then by also providing confirmation of a 14 day government approved welcome home package reservation.

QID holders are advised not to book a quarantine package until approval to return to Qatar has been confirmed. Details of the approval process will be published when the eligibility and guidelines are confirmed by the relevant authorities. Please check back regularly to this page for updates.

Can all QID Holders return on 1 August?

No, only QID holders from selected “low risk” countries will be permitted to travel from 1 August, and pre-authorisation to enter Qatar will be required for all QID holders. Further details and a list of approved “low risk” countries will be provided when available.

Can I self-quarantine at home?

No, as of now, and as per Ministry of Public Health regulations, the 14 day quarantine is required at an approved and designated quarantine hotel. Check the rules and regulations on a regular basis for future updates.

What if my Qatar ID has expired?

If your QID has expired whilst you have been outside of Qatar you may be permitted to re-enter Qatar to renew your QID, after you been approved to travel and have successfully completed your 14 day quarantine.

Can I fly with an airline other than Qatar Airways?

Yes, but the same entry conditions will be present for Qatari Nationals and QID holders.

If I have already had a positive test for Covid-19, can I travel?

No, once you have recovered and tested negative you can travel, by adhering to the entry and quarantine requirements already outlined.

How to book – to enable a smooth return/entry to Qatar, Discover Qatar outlines the official approved booking process.

Where can I make my hotel booking?

For all other permitted arrivals, quarantine bookings can be made at Qatar Airways Holidays in partnership with Discover Qatar.

Can I cancel or amend the booking?

Yes, bookings can be amended, up to 24 hours prior to your arrival, without any penalty. There is no refund for any unused quarantine reservations or if you fail to check in on the date of your arrival.

Can I choose the Hotel?

Yes, you will be able to choose between different star rated hotels available, depending upon your preferred hotel category and budget.

How much will it cost?

Welcome Home package rates and options will be available from 15 June. If eligible, check availability for your chosen dates at Qatar Airways Holidays in partnership with Discover Qatar.

Can I book direct with a hotel?

No, you will need to make your booking directly with Qatar Airways Holidays in partnership with Discover Qatar for a stay at an approved quarantine hotel.

Your safety and comfort are the highest priority – upon arrival and at your hotel.

What will happen on arrival at the airport?

Upon arrival at HIA, you will be directed to a transfer to take you to the hotel.

How will I go from the Airport to the Hotel?

A compulsory one way transfer will be provided.

Is there any limit to how much luggage I can bring in the transfer which is provided?

Luggage space is limited to one piece of checked in luggage and one piece of hand luggage per passenger. Additional charges may apply if you have excess luggage that cannot be accommodated into the transfer vehicle provided.

What steps are in place to ensure safety in the hotels?

Your hotel will be compliant with the Qatar Clean program. Qatar Clean is a collaborative effort by the National Tourism Council, Ministry of Public Health, and the hospitality and tourism sectors. The program has been carefully designed to align with best practices and expert protocols to ensure remarkable levels of cleanliness, hygiene and safety for our guests and front line workers. For more information please visit www.qatarclean.com

What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 at any time of quarantine?

You will be directed to follow the instructions provided by MOPH staff at the hotel.

Can I share the room?

Only with direct relatives. A maximum of 2 adults and 1 child 6 years or under may share a room.

Will I be able to have contact with family members or friends who are based in Qatar, at any time during quarantine?

No. Physical contact is not allowed.

Will I be able to have contact with family members or friends at any time during quarantine (where they are also in quarantine)?

No, only unless you will be sharing a room.

What if we are a large group and / or have specific requirements?

Please call or email Discover Qatar with your request and we will be happy to see if this can be accommodated.

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +974 4423 7999

