QUIZ O’ MANIA | Quiz competition to be hosted in Qatar for Students

QUIZ O’ MANIA – SEASON 1 is an interactive and 1st of its kind quiz competition to be hosted in Qatar for students between 7th & 12th grade.

The Quiz competition is organized by Speak & Shine – A Speakers Management and Educational Event company. with QCOLLECTIVE KNOWLEDGE SOLUTIONS (India) being the Quiz Masters and the Knowledge partners of the event.

The last date for registrations is 18th March 2020. The quiz is open to all nationalities and students who are a resident of Qatar can participate.

The registrations are free and students can register via www.speaknshine.com

The 1st season of QUIZ O’ MANIA expects student registrations over 2000. The preliminary rounds are scheduled for March 20th, 2020 with the Grand Final on 3rd April 2020. The venue for the preliminary rounds and Grand Final will be announced soon.

The Grand Final is expected to be attended by top embassy officials along with dignitaries from the Ministries with the Chief Guest Mrs. Rujuta Diwekar – India’s leading nutrition and exercise science expert who is a vocal champion of using our common sense and uncomplicating the act of eating.

The event is supported by Official Radio Partners FM 89.6 Qatar ki Dhadkan & Qabayan FM 94.3 – Music Pa More. Associate Partners – Gulf Classic Trading WLL & Fingertips – Just a Click Away. Event Partners – INSIGHT STUDIO & QATARINDIANS.COM