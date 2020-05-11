QUIZ O’ MANIA – Ramadan Edition 2020 | An initiative by FM 89.6 – QATAR KI DHADKAN

An initiative by FM 89.6 – QATAR KI DHADKAN, QUIZ O’ MANIA – Ramadan Edition 2020 & “CRICKET KA ASLI FAN” have kicked off on the digital media platforms of the radio along with on air.

QUIZ O’ MANIA – Ramadan Edition is a digital quiz competition for all residents in Qatar. The quiz is in association with our knowledge partners ‘QCOLLECTIVE KNOWLEDGE SOLUTIONS (India) & SPEAK & SHINE’. Daily questions and an exciting set of prizes to be won for the most correct answers during the quiz.

CRICKET KA ASLI FAN in association with BRAVO CRICKET ACADEMY & CRIC KINGDOM by ROHIT SHARMA is an engagement activity to gauge the understanding and knowledge on the game of CRICKET among individuals in the country and also a keen aspect to promote the sport.

Apart from the above, FM 89.6 has also planned special events during Ramadan and beyond within the digital space and on air for the residents of Qatar.

The radio station aims to engage all communities within the State of Qatar and provide the best source of entertainment and information to its residents.

To know more, stay tuned and keep listening to FM 89.6 – QATAR KI DHADKAN

