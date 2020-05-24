Register on the Indian Embassy website for repatriation before it is closed | Embassy of India, Doha
Embassy of India, Doha on a recent tweet urges Indian nationals who wish to register for repatriation before it is closed. Also advises not to send repeated emails to the Indian Embassy without registering through the form available on the Indian Embassy Website (Datasheet to be filled by those seeking repatriation to India)
Indian Embassy tweets, “Please register on the Embassy website for repatriation if you haven’t already done so, before it is closed. Data in the indicated format is required for approval of your request”
Please register on the Embassy website for repatriation if you haven’t already done so, before it is closed. Data in the indicated format is required for approval of your request.
— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) May 22, 2020
How Indians in the State of Qatar register for repatriation?
Please visit Indian Embassy website and click on the registration link to submit repatriation request
What all details you need to provide to complete the registration?
- Choose the destination of your flight (Destination should be within your state)
- Personal details which includes Age, Gender, Passport Information, Email, Address, Visa Type and Contact number
Choose the reason for requesting repatriation (Choose from one of the below)
- Medical emergency/Terminal illness
- Death of a Family Member in India
- Deportation by Foreign government
- Migrant Worker laid off
- Expiry of Short-Term Visa
- Stranded Tourist/Visitor
- Stranded Students
- Pregnant Woman
- Senior Citizen
Also you need to confirm your COVID test status if it is done or choose not done.
Source: @IndEmbDoha
16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
Also Read:
- Residents and Citizens urged to stay at home as much as possible during Eid-Al-Fitr
- IndiGo to operate 28 repatriation flights between Kerala and Doha | Vande Bharat Mission
- Alert from Embassy of India, Doha | Beware of fraudulent calls requesting money to put people on repatriation flights
- Tentative destinations for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar | Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar
- EHTERAZ app installation on smartphones now mandatory when leaving the house for any reason
Download Ehteraz App:
|EHTERAZ App on Google Play (For Android Users)
|https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19&hl=en
|EHTERAZ App on Apple App Store (For iOS users)
|https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431