Embassy of India, Doha on a recent tweet urges Indian nationals who wish to register for repatriation before it is closed. Also advises not to send repeated emails to the Indian Embassy without registering through the form available on the Indian Embassy Website (Datasheet to be filled by those seeking repatriation to India)

Please register on the Embassy website for repatriation if you haven’t already done so, before it is closed. Data in the indicated format is required for approval of your request. — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) May 22, 2020

How Indians in the State of Qatar register for repatriation?

Please visit Indian Embassy website and click on the registration link to submit repatriation request

What all details you need to provide to complete the registration?

Choose the destination of your flight (Destination should be within your state)

Personal details which includes Age, Gender, Passport Information, Email, Address, Visa Type and Contact number

Choose the reason for requesting repatriation (Choose from one of the below)

Medical emergency/Terminal illness

Death of a Family Member in India

Deportation by Foreign government

Migrant Worker laid off

Expiry of Short-Term Visa

Stranded Tourist/Visitor

Stranded Students

Pregnant Woman

Senior Citizen

Also you need to confirm your COVID test status if it is done or choose not done.

