Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine in Qatar | How to register your interest to take the vaccine

MoPH has recently launched a new online registration process for the covid-19 vaccine. Qatar plans to provide the Covid-19 vaccine free of charge to all Qatar citizens and residents.

The MOPH has approved Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, as safe and effective. Online registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is open to Citizens and Residents who are interested to take the vaccine. This online registration service launched by the Ministry of Public Health for people to register their interest in receiving COVID-19 Vaccine.

People who falls under the priority groups are allowed to request an appointment to take the vaccine.

People who does not fall under the current priority group categories are also allowed to register. Upon registration, their details will recorded and saved by MoPH and they will receive a notification once they are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Where to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar?

Here is the registration link for citizens and residents https://app-covid19.moph.gov.qa/en/instructions.html to request an appointment to take the vaccine / to register their interest to receive the covid-19 vaccine in Qatar.

Steps to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar:

Step 1: Sign-in

Click on the above registration link to proceed to sign in page

Login in using your National Authentication System (NAS) TAWTHEEQ username and password

If you don’t have a NAS Account, you can create one on the following link: https://www.nas.gov.qa/self-service/register/select-user-type?lang=en

If you forgot your NAS Account credentials, you can reset your password on the following link: https://www.nas.gov.qa/self-service/reset/personal?lang=en

Step 2: Fill up the information page

Once you login you will be asked to submit the below details.

Occupation (Choose from drop-down)

Employer Name

Health Card (HC) Number

Step 3: Answer the following questions

Upon successful submission of the above information you will be asked to answer

If you have had any severe allergic reactions

If you’re currently pregnant or breastfeeding

If you’re currently in isolation because you tested positive for COVID-19

If you have received plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days

“there are certain situations in which precaution should be taken before taking the vaccine. In these cases, you should discuss with your healthcare provider to understand if and when you should take the vaccine.” – The Ministry of Public Health

Step 4: Choose if you belong to the Priority Groups

Certain population groups should receive the vaccine first because they are at higher risk. The three priority population groups are: older people, people with certain chronic conditions and key healthcare workers.

First Priority Group:

All adults age 60 years and older

Older adults at long-term care facilities/home care

People with severe or multiple chronic conditions that put them at highest risk; priority for those 50 years old

and above

Healthcare workers who work at COVID-19 facilities and isolation facilities

Healthcare workers providing care for patients at ICU/long-term care facilities/home care

Essential first responders/workers (EMS Emergency Medical Service, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense,

Oil& Gas Sector)

Teachers and Healthcare workers at high risk due to age or chronic conditions

Public Health Teams involved with contact tracing

Second Priority Group:

All adults 50-59 years old

Adults of any age who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk of having severe disease

Any healthcare workers and essential workers

Teachers

You will be allowed to choose your preferred health center, date, and time to take the COVID-19 vaccination if you fall under the First and Second priority group. You’ll also get a Request Number after the registration process. The health center for COVID-19 vaccination is not guaranteed unless you have received confirmation in your email.

Online service Launched for people to Register their Interest in Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/37BoNs2Y2S pic.twitter.com/rbQhXjgkO3 — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) January 18, 2021

Also Read: