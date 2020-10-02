Repatriation flights | Qatar to India | Phase 7 (Oct 2020 Schedule)

Ministry of External Affairs, India has published repatriation flights schedule for the month of October 2020 (Phase 7 as on 01 Oct 2020) under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

(scroll the table horizontally to find complete details of a flight schedule)

Note from MEA: This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims. All visitors are advised to counter-check with Air India for confirmation of the flights, timings, dates, destinations and other details.

Source: MEA

