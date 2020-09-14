Repatriation flights updated schedule (as on 13 Sep 2020) | Qatar to India

Ministry of External Affairs, India has published updated (as on 13 Sep 2020) list of repatriation flights schedule for the month of September under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

(scroll the table horizontally to find complete details of a flight schedule)

Note from MEA states that, “This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims.”

Source: MEA | Image Credit: IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

