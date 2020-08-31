Repatriation flights to India from Qatar | September 2020 Schedule

Ministry of External Affairs, India has published the list of repatriation flights schedule for the month of September under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). This is an updated list as on 29th Aug 2020 and it is noted that this is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes.

(scroll the table horizontally to find complete details of a flight schedule)

Note from MEA states that, “This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims.”

Source: MEA | Image Credit: IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

