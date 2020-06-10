Revised list of repatriation flights to India from Doha | June 2020 Schedule

Embassy of India Doha tweeted updated list of repatriation flights for the complete month of June 2020. Revised list includes few more Indian cities which were not part of the previous schedule. Flights from Doha to Trivandrum, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trichy, Delhi, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhubhaneswar via Delhi, Amristar / Srinagar, Kolkata / Bhuvaneswar, Ahmedabad, Madurai and Coimbatore are scheduled until 30th June 2020.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indians in Qatar are being repatriated back to India. Phase-2 of repatriation is in progress and as on today 9th of June 2020, 21 flights from Doha has left to India carrying 3506 passengers from Qatar, plus 98 infants.

IX-1774 took off from HIA for Kannur a short while ago with 176 passengers and 8 infants. This was the 21st flight from Doha under #Vandebharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 3506, plus 98 infants. @DrSJaishankar @MOS_MEA @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/KhRhMnjITP — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 9, 2020

Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.

