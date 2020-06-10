Revised list of repatriation flights to India from Doha | June 2020 Schedule

Embassy of India Doha tweeted updated list of repatriation flights for the complete month of June 2020. Revised list includes few more Indian cities which were not part of the previous schedule. Flights from Doha to Trivandrum, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trichy, Delhi, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhubhaneswar via Delhi, Amristar / Srinagar, Kolkata / Bhuvaneswar, Ahmedabad, Madurai and Coimbatore are scheduled until 30th June 2020.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indians in Qatar are being repatriated back to India. Phase-2 of repatriation is in progress and as on today 9th of June 2020, 21 flights from Doha has left to India carrying 3506 passengers from Qatar, plus  98 infants.

June 10, 2020
