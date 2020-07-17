Schools will start classes on the first of September | Back to School 2020

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced that the academic year 2020-2021 for government and private schools, will begin September 1, 2020.

School staff at government schools will return to work by August 19 while students in all schools (government and private) will start classes on the first of September. Attendance is mandatory for staff and students.

The Ministry confirms that it is working closely with school administrations to put in place the necessary plans and procedures to ensure the safety of staff and students.

All schools are required to fully comply with the precautionary measures to maintain safe environments for all parties involved in the educational process.

Schools return to in-person education on 1 September under strict precautionary measures.#back_to_school_2020

Schools return to in-person education on 1 September under strict precautionary measures.#back_to_school_2020

Source Credit: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education

