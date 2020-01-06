Shop Qatar 2020 to start tomorrow

DOHA: Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) will start Shop Qatar 2020 with a fashion show, featuring Hind al-Rumaihi and French collective Faith Connexion at Barahat Mshereib on January 7.

Rashed Saeed al-Qurese, chief marketing, and promotion officer, QNTC said at a press conference, “There will be a number of colourful retail and entertainment programmes, fashion shows among other activities during this edition of Shop Qatar. We will also have a week celebrating the Chinese New Year. There will be three raffle draws as well as many other shopping attractions and discounts.”

When shoppers spend QR 200 at the participating outlets, they will get a chance to win 6 cars and cash prizes worth more than QR 2 mn through three raffle draws. There will be weekly raffle draws at 9 pm every Friday during the festival (January 17, 24 and 31), with 12 cash prizes worth QR 330,000.

The Qatar Visa Portal platform will be open from Sunday to receive visa requests from all countries around the world to participate in the fourth edition of Shop Qatar. Applications will be processed within 24 hours for those identifying Shop Qatar as the reason for their visit.

The festival will be a blend of tradition with modernity, entertainment with shopping and exciting events with elegance with some of the very attractive activities such as the Aspire Lake Festival, Doha International Book Fair among others.

The retail partners of Shop Qatar 2020 are Al Mirqab Mall, AlKhor Mall, City Center, Doha Festival City, Gulf Mall, Hyatt Plaza, Lagoona Mall, Landmark Mall, Mall of Qatar, Villaggio, The Pearl-Qatar and Galeries Lafayette. These partners will provide discounts up to 70% on a range of consumer goods including clothes, electronics, cosmetics and accessories for men, women, and children.

Throughout the festival, all participating malls will host free-roaming shows and family-friendly entertainment as well as colourful lights and confetti show every weekend.

Qatar Airways Holidays is offering fly and stay packages to visitors from both Oman and Kuwait. These include return flights, two nights (plus breakfast) at 5, 4 and 3-star hotels, and a free shopping transfer tour.

Fashion-forward shoppers can catch a glimpse of the latest couture and ready-to-wear fashion with some 20 international, regional and local designers will be showcasing their Spring/ Summer collections 2020 from January 23-27 at Shop Qatar’s Fashion Shows.

Shop Qatar 2020 will see a host of live music concerts featuring Pakistani and Indian artistes.

The fourth edition of Shop Qatar will run until January 31 in cooperation with the official festival partners: the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Qatar Airways, Katara, Alfardan Premier Motors, Vodafone, Qatar TV, Al Hazem, and 12 commercial partners.

