Shops and Commercial activities allowed on Fridays and Saturdays with effect from July 9

Qatar being successful at flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases entered in to Phase 2 of gradual lifiting of restrictions as per the plan.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the regular cabinet meeting via video conferencing yesterday.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Dr. Isa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi stated the following: At the beginning of meeting, Cabinet heard a presentation by Minister of Public Health on latest developments to contain Coronavirus ,Cabinet affirmed continued implementation of precautionary measures taken to combat this epidemic. The following were the other decisions made:

Cabinet decided to end working with its decision of closing shops and all commercial activity on Friday and Saturday of every week, and the decision goes into effect starting Thursday Jul. 9, 2020.

Cabinet approved draft decision from Minister of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs on determining the ratio of Qatari employees to non-Qatari employees in private sector, draft decision comes in implementation of provision of the labor law no. 14 of 2004.

The draft decision aims to raise the percentage of Qataris working at state-owned companies, or where the state is an investor to 60 percent. The decision also includes other authorities that are subject to the retirement and pensions law.

The draft decision also aims to raise the percentage of Qataris in human resources to 80 percent in these authorities.

The cabinet approved a draft law amending some provisions of decree law no. 11 of 2012 on government regulation of the buying and selling of chemical and petrochemical products that are produced in the State of Qatar.

The cabinet reviewed a report of the State of Qatar’s population in 2019, and the outcomes of a study by the permanent population committee and its remarks on the report. The cabinet then took the appropriate decisions regarding the matter.

