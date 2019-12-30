Sonu Nigam all set to regale music lovers | 23 Jan 2020, Asian Town

Sonu Nigam all set to regale music lovers – A musical journey to remember

DOHA: Sonu Nigam the popularly versatile Indian playback singer, live performer, composer, TV reality host and actor is all set to entertain music lovers on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 at the Asian Town Amphitheater from 7.30 pm onwards.

He sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films. He has also sung in English, Bengali, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Tulu, Assamese, Odia, Nepali, Maithili, Malayalam and various other Indian languages.

He is often referred to as a “Modern Rafi” and considered as one of the most versatile and greatest singers of the Hindi film industry of all times – apart from being one of the highest-paid Indian singers.

Nigam who has also acted in a number of films, released Indian pop albums is regarded as the “Lord of Chords”

Nigam’s crew of 32 members which includes musicians, dancers and top visual, light and sound engineers will ensure Doha audiences are treated to a concert of a lifetime.

Q-Tickets is bringing this super talented singer as part of Shop Qatar and tickets are starting from as low as QR 30/- with early bird price till 13 Dec 2019. (VVIP QR 1000 (Early Bird Price QR800)

The Sonu Nigam Live show is a musical journey to remember and not to be missed!

Image Credit: q-tickets

