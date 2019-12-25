Spring Festival 2019: Spring Festival’s Russian circus draws huge crowds

DOHA: The one-of-its-kind Russian circus performing now at the Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah Spring Festival 2019 has proved to be a huge crowd-puller as it continues to attract a large number of visitors since it opened on December 21.

Speaking recently to a local TV channel, Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, Manager of Souq Al Wakrah said, “What distinguishes this year’s festival is the Russian circus, which is being held out of Russia for the first time in Doha. Exotic animals are part of this Russian circus. We have seen great turnout from the visitors during the last few days especially from families who are keen to witness such shows”.

Visitors can see wild animals like lions and tigers at the circus shows. Singers and dancers enthrall the spectators with a variety of songs and dances.

While the Russian circus remains to be a favourite show, cultural presentations by several Arab performers which include folk songs and dances also enthrall many of the festival visitors.

The Spring Festival which runs until January 4, and opens daily from 4 pm until 10 pm features around 60 games and rides in the two Souqs.

Many families and children are enjoying the fun-filled activities, attractions, and entertainment shows at the 15-day long festival. Doha Metro is providing feeder buses and vans to take metro passengers to nearby areas surrounding the stations.

A Metrolink route, marked ‘M127’ to Souq Al Wakrah (from Al Wakrah station), including the Souq Waqif station (Gold Line), makes the two tourism destinations easily accessible to both foreign and domestic visitors.

Besides shows and roving performances, the third edition of the festival also offers a wide range of local and international cuisines for visitors to try at numerous restaurants, eateries, and booths at these two venues.

