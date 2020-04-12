Staying healthy is as important as Staying Safe | Here is a list of some foods which are proven to keep us healthy

While the entire world is under self quarantine due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases and the daily life has come to standstill. People are been advised to take precautions such as washing hands, wearing gloves, wearing masks, social distancing etc.,

At the same time, maintaining a healthy diet to keep yourself fit and improve your immune system is also very much important to keep this virus at bay.

There is no such research done as on which food helps to fight against COVID-19. However, there are certain foods which can helps us stay fit and strengthen our body’s ability to fight with other invasive viruses.

Here is the list of some foods which are proven to keep us healthy by the experts, along with the innovative ideas on how to add them to your diet.

Red bell peppers

If you think citrus fruits have the most vitamin C of any fruit or vegetable, think again. Ounce for ounce, red bell peppers contain twice as much vitamin C as citrus. They’re also a rich source of beta carotene. Besides boosting your immune system, vitamin C may help maintain healthy skin. Beta carotene helps keep your eyes and skin healthy.

Slicing one up and eating it raw with hummus as a crunchy snack or mixing some into your salad. If you prefer them cooked, throw a handful in a pan for a quick stir-fry.

Brocolli

Broccoli has an impressive nutritional profile. It is “high in fiber, very high in vitamin C and has potassium, B6 and vitamin A. Broccoli is also packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants. Phytochemicals are chemicals in plants that are responsible for color, smell and flavor. Research shows that they have numerous healthful benefits, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. Phytochemicals in broccoli are good for the immune system. They include glucobrassicin; carotenoids, such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene; and kaempferol, a flavonoid.

Fortunately, there are a variety of ways that you can make broccoli a part of your diet, as its a lot more versatile than you may think. Either steamed or raw, broccoli can be added to stir fry dishes, omelets in the morning, and even in your protein shakes or smoothies.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are super rich in protein, vitamins B6, C, folate, manganese, calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. These rich nutritional profiles of Chickpeas provide you with a host of health benefits.

Chickpeas are an excellent source of zinc and copper the prominent minerals potent to the growth and functioning of immune cells and boosting the immune system. A cup of cooked Chickpeas provide you with 30% of RDA of copper and about 17% of RDA of zinc.

Toss soaked Chickpeas in oil, peppered with some salt or stir into your gravy to go well with roti, these yummy seeds will keep you satiated for a long time providing your body with its daily dose of protein and nutrition.

Strawberries

Humans are incapable of producing Vitamin C naturally, and therefore it’s important for us to turn to external sources. About a cup of strawberries a day gives us our daily requirement of Vitamin C, which in return boosts our immunity, and works as a brilliant antioxidant. The vitamin C in strawberries also helps in the strengthening of the eye’s cornea and retina.

Top whole-grain waffles, pancakes, or oatmeal with fresh strawberries, or fold them into muffins and sweetbreads. You can also blend strawberries in a food processor with a little water and use as a fresh syrup to top desserts or breakfast foods. Mix cut strawberries into a spinach salad with walnuts

Garlic

Garlic is found in almost every cuisine in the world. It adds a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilizations recognized its value in fighting infections. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative HealthTrusted Source, garlic may also help lower blood pressure and slow down hardening of the arteries. Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin.

A common way to use garlic is to press a few cloves of fresh garlic with a garlic press, then mix it with extra virgin olive oil and a bit of salt. This a healthy and super satisfying dressing. Summary Garlic is delicious and easy to add to your diet. You can use it in savory dishes, soups, sauces, dressings and more

Mushrooms

All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fibre. They also contain B vitamins as well as a powerful antioxidant called selenium, which helps to support the immune system and prevent damage to cells and tissues.

Cut up a small mushroom and mix it in to omelets, quiches, or scrambled eggs at breakfast or brunch.

Slice some mushroom into your pasta sauce. Mushrooms can also add great flavor and texture to nearly any side dish.

Spinach

Spinach made our list not just because it’s rich in vitamin C. It’s also packed with numerous antioxidants and beta carotene, which may increase the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems. Similar to broccoli, spinach is healthiest when it’s cooked as little as possible so that it retains its nutrients. However, light cooking enhances its vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be released from oxalic acid. Spinach is a versatile vegetable and can be eaten raw or cooked.

Add spinach to pastas, soups, and casseroles.

Lightly saute spinach in a small amount of extra virgin olive oil.

Add spinach to a wrap, sandwich, or flatbread.

Yogurt

Look for yogurts that have “live and active cultures” printed on the label, like Greek yogurt. These cultures may stimulate your immune system to help fight diseases

You can sweeten plain yogurt yourself with healthy fruits and a drizzle of honey instead.

Yogurt can also be a great source of vitamin D, so try to select brands fortified with vitamin D. Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system and is thought to boost our body’s natural defenses against diseases.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are full of nutrients, including phosphorous, magnesium, and vitamin B-6. They’re also incredibly high in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin E is important in regulating and maintaining immune system function

You can add sunflower seeds to soft preparations that may include scrambled eggs in order to give them a crunchy texture. Roasted or salted sunflower seeds can be considered as a healthy snack. You can add them in your breakfast cereals to improve their nutritive value.

Stay Safe. Stay Healthy!

