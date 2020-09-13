Swab test for passengers on sixth day after arrival | The Ministry of Public Health

The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that passengers coming from low-risk countries will have to undergo a swab test on the sixth day after arriving in Doha. It said that Ehteraz status will be yellow till they complete their seven-day quarantine and get a negative result in the swab test.

“They (Passengers from low-risk countries) must perform a swab test on day six and their Ehteraz status will not turn green until day seven after the swab test has been performed and a negative result has been verified,” the Ministry said on its social media pages. “Please note that returning passengers cannot have the swab test earlier than day six,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry added that this process helps to reduce the risk of returning travellers bringing the virus back into Qatar and passing it on to other members of the community. In the latest list of low risk countries, the Ministry has included 41 countries.

As per the travel policy announced by the Government Communications Office, arrivals to Qatar from low-risk countries are required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, and to sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week, noting that the traveller’s status on the Ehteraz application will be yellow, which means that they are required to quarantine.

If there are accredited COVID-19 testing centres in one of these low-risk countries, obtaining a COVID-19 free certificate from one of these centres exempts the traveller from taking the test at the airport on arrival in the country, provided that the date of obtaining the certificate does not exceed 48 hours before travelling.

These passengers are also required to undergo a seven day home quarantine upon arrival. If the result of a test done on the sixth day is positive, the traveller will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends at the end of that week and the traveller’s status on the Ehteraz application will change to green.

Source: thepeninsulaqatar