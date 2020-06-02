SWADES Skill Card: Skill mapping of overseas returning citizens by Government of India

Government of India is conducting skill mapping of overseas returning citizens through SWADES Skill Card. Info will be shared with Private Indian Companies and Foreign companies to reach out directly for future employment opportunities. If this interests you, please fill your details at http://nsdcindia.org/swades

Indians returning on Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights and seeking jobs in India may register for SWADES Skill Card. Please fill in the details on http://nsdcindia.org/swades and register for SWADES Skill Card.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a Public Private Partnership mandated to involve the private sector in skilling 150 million Indians by 2022.

GoI is conducting skill mapping of overseas returning citizens through SWADES Skill Card. Info will be shared with Pvt Indian & Foreign companies to reach out directly for future employment opportunities. If this interests you, please fill your details at https://t.co/aAUPOUGkjH

भारत सरकार स्वदेश कौशल कार्ड के माध्यम से विदेशों से लौटने वाले नागरिकों के कौशल का खाका तैयार कर रही है। यह सूचना आगामी रोज़गार के अवसरों के लिए सीधे उन तक पहुंचने हेतु निजी भारतीय और विदेशी कंपनियों के साथ साझा की जाएगी। यदि आप इच्छुक हैं तो निम्न लिंक पर अपना विवरण भरकर भेजें। pic.twitter.com/jILaK5Y4k7 — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 2, 2020

Source Credit: IndEmbDoha

