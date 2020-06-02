SWADES Skill Card: Skill mapping of overseas returning citizens by Government of India
Government of India is conducting skill mapping of overseas returning citizens through SWADES Skill Card. Info will be shared with Private Indian Companies and Foreign companies to reach out directly for future employment opportunities. If this interests you, please fill your details at http://nsdcindia.org/swades
Indians returning on Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights and seeking jobs in India may register for SWADES Skill Card. Please fill in the details on http://nsdcindia.org/swades and register for SWADES Skill Card.
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a Public Private Partnership mandated to involve the private sector in skilling 150 million Indians by 2022.
