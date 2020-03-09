Temporary suspension of entry to Qatar from 14 countries including India

Qatar has suspended entry of travellers to the country from 14 countries including India as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide. This is in addition to Qatar Airways announcement regarding flights to and from Italy.

As per the press release by the Government Communications Office on 8th March 2020.

Press Release (Source: GCO – 8 March 2020)

Statement by the Government Communications Office on the temporary suspension of entry of those arriving from certain countries as a preventive measure, due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide

In addition to Qatar Airways announcement regarding flights to and from Italy, entry to the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended for all those intending to travel from certain countries, as of 9 March 2020. This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide.

The decision includes the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

This step comes in line with the State of Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.

These precautionary measures may be subject to further updates based on the latest guidance of the national health authorities and international organisations on the spread of Coronavirus, in order to ensure the safety of all residents of the State of Qatar.

