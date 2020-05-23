Tentative destinations for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar | Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar

Tentative destinations for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar | Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar

The official twitter page of Embassy of India Doha in a recent tweet stated that, Indian Embassy in Qatar have an indicative list of destinations approved for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar after the Eid holidays.

As per the tweet, destinations approved (indicative) for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar are Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar. However, it states that further details are awaited from Delhi.

The Indian government under the Vande Bharat Mission has been bringing back stranded Indians from many countries including Qatar in phases. So far 8 flights carrying 1374 passengers plus 45 infants from Qatar has been repatriated to India.

