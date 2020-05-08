The Routine Smile | Ep 01 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Gopal Balasubramaniam – Click Here to Watch

To instill the instinct of smile through your toughest hours, the best of means would be, to impart it from those who stood steady on the face of challenges.

Your wait to absorb that positive and thrilling experiences of confrontation with concerns, and concluding with an imbibed confidence has finally hit upon the project “The Routine Smile.”

Witness your ever-smiling host Anshu Jain in conversation with the coveted corporate leader Gopal Balasubramaniam to discover the smile you missed.

Don’t miss it twice. Watch along the first episode of “The Routine Smile” – “The light at the end of the Tunnel”. Watch “The Routine Smile” here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzJncGJTuwlirGoP_i2gPw