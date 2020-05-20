“The Routine Smile” | Episode 4 – Meet your host Anshu Jain in conversation with Mrs. Usha Ravishankar
Join your ever smiling host Anshu Jain in this delightful conversation and some in-depth insight to happiness, with Mrs. Usha Ravishankar, the champion communicator, powerful orator, English laureate, responsible journalist and above all a person who could see beauty in all seasons, with her beautiful mind.
Enjoy this special episode of Qatar Indians Presents – “The Routine Smile.” – “The Flowers in My Garden” today.
