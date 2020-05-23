“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank

“The Routine Smile” | Episode 5 – Meet your host Anshu Jain in conversation with Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO, Doha Bank
May this Eid concur on each of us the message of our Routine Smile.
Rainbows have remained a concept of fantasy since times unknown. But the truth is it has remained there forever as an inspiration to those who sought it.
This Eid is twice as special, because we have with us an awesome personality who has walked on rainbows of experiences barefoot to get an insight to life, happiness, business, relationships and art and yet walks so humble on the earth sharing and extending smiles to all he could.
Catch your ever smiling host Anshu Jain in conversation with Group CEO, Doha Bank, Dr. R. Seetharaman the Rainbow Walker of Qatar, on Qatar Indians Presents – The Routine Smile Eid-Ul-Fitr Special Segment – “The Rainbow”.
