“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame

“The Routine Smile” | Episode 6 – Host Anshu Jain in conversation with Nation’s Pride – Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame on Eid-Ul-Fitr Special Segment – “The Art of Smile”.
May the Moon of Eid shine bright on each of us, soon with a message of our Routine Smile.
Every touch of passion enhances one’s skill to make the most powerful of portraits. Yet nothing can beat the master stroke on every portrait, right from Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to Rembrand’s Old Man in Military Costume – The Routine smile.
Get ready to meet our very special guest this evening on this auspicious occasion who masters this Art of Smile and extends it to all around him.
Catch your ever smiling host Anshu Jain in conversation with the Artist who grew to a Nation’s Pride – Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame on QatarIndians Presents – The Routine Smile Eid-Ul-Fitr Special Segment – “The Art of Smile”.
Watch our other episodes:
- The Routine Smile | Ep 04 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Dr. R. Seetharaman – https://youtu.be/CaCJ35S3Rnk
- The Routine Smile | Ep 04 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Ms. Usha Ravishankar – https://youtu.be/Rek5aQOS4lc
- The Routine Smile | Ep 03 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Khalid Mannai – https://youtu.be/FXpCcN8uroI
- The Routine Smile | Ep 02 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Dr Mohan Thomas – https://youtu.be/7PhlnA2DQzo
- The Routine Smile | Ep 01 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Gopal Balasubramaniam – https://youtu.be/ORcARERHDtA
- Register on the Indian Embassy website for repatriation before it is closed | Embassy of India, Doha
- Tentative destinations for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar | Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar
- Residents and Citizens urged to stay at home as much as possible during Eid-Al-Fitr
- EHTERAZ app installation on smartphones now mandatory when leaving the house for any reason
- Effective from 17th May 2020 (Sunday) Qatar has made it compulsory to wear face masks when you are outside home | Violators will be fined up to QR 200,000
- Alert from Embassy of India, Doha | Beware of fraudulent calls requesting money to put people on repatriation flights
Download Ehteraz App:
|EHTERAZ App on Google Play (For Android Users)
|https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19&hl=en
|EHTERAZ App on Apple App Store (For iOS users)
|https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431