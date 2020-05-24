“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame

“The Routine Smile” | Episode 6 – Host Anshu Jain in conversation with Nation’s Pride – Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame on Eid-Ul-Fitr Special Segment – “The Art of Smile”.

May the Moon of Eid shine bright on each of us, soon with a message of our Routine Smile.

Every touch of passion enhances one’s skill to make the most powerful of portraits. Yet nothing can beat the master stroke on every portrait, right from Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to Rembrand’s Old Man in Military Costume – The Routine smile.

Get ready to meet our very special guest this evening on this auspicious occasion who masters this Art of Smile and extends it to all around him.

Catch your ever smiling host Anshu Jain in conversation with the Artist who grew to a Nation’s Pride – Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – The “Tamim The Glory” fame on QatarIndians Presents – The Routine Smile Eid-Ul-Fitr Special Segment – “The Art of Smile”.

