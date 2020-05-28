“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant.
To touch all spheres of life is a paradox, unless one grow larger than life. Yet there are those who try perennially and end up touching upon all that their soul can, with a zeal and anxiousness as great as that of a child for a new toy.
Join our ever smiling host Anshu Jain in our next conversation – a deep dip into the Mysticism, a glide along the Mercury and a walk through the Market, with a gentleman who is an authority and author of this travelogue – Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant.
Please do not miss our very insightful 7th segment of Qatar Indians present ‘The Routine Smile – Your option to smile through dimensions of challenges on 29th May 2020.
Watch our other episodes:
- The Routine Smile | Ep 06 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Ahmed Al Maadheed – https://youtu.be/Lm4T_1wVhQ0
- The Routine Smile | Ep 05 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Dr. R. Seetharaman – https://youtu.be/CaCJ35S3Rnk
- The Routine Smile | Ep 04 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Ms. Usha Ravishankar – https://youtu.be/Rek5aQOS4lc
- The Routine Smile | Ep 03 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Khalid Mannai – https://youtu.be/FXpCcN8uroI
- The Routine Smile | Ep 02 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Dr Mohan Thomas – https://youtu.be/7PhlnA2DQzo
- The Routine Smile | Ep 01 | Anshu Jain in Conversation with Gopal Balasubramaniam – https://youtu.be/ORcARERHDtA
Also Read:
- Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.
- Indian ambassador to Qatar H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore
- Flights to Kannur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Srinagar / Amristar, Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram and Lucknow are scheduled from Doha between 29th May to 4th June 2020
- Register on the Indian Embassy website for repatriation before it is closed | Embassy of India, Doha
- The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an alert to all the Indian expats living in Qatar against calls from fraudsters requesting money to put people on repatriation flights to India. Fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the repatriation process amid COVID-19 pandemic
- EHTERAZ app installation on smartphones now mandatory when leaving the house for any reason
Download Ehteraz App:
|EHTERAZ App on Google Play (For Android Users)
|https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19&hl=en
|EHTERAZ App on Apple App Store (For iOS users)
|https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431