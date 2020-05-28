“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant.

The Routine Smile | Episode 7 - Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant | QatarIndians.com

“The Routine Smile” – Anshu Jain in Conversation with Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant.

To touch all spheres of life is a paradox, unless one grow larger than life. Yet there are those who try perennially and end up touching upon all that their soul can, with a zeal and anxiousness as great as that of a child for a new toy.

Join our ever smiling host Anshu Jain in our next conversation – a deep dip into the Mysticism, a glide along the Mercury and a walk through the Market, with a gentleman who is an authority and author of this travelogue – Mr. Aditya Maheswaran, a professional speaker and a management consultant.

Please do not miss our very insightful 7th segment of Qatar Indians present ‘The Routine Smile – Your option to smile through dimensions of challenges on 29th May 2020.

Watch our other episodes:

Also Read:

Download Ehteraz App:

EHTERAZ App on Google Play (For Android Users) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19&hl=en
EHTERAZ App on Apple App Store (For iOS users) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431
Like this article? Share it!
May 28, 2020 0 comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There are no comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (*).

WhatsApp WhatsApp us