“The Routine Smile” | Episode 3 – Meet your host Anshu Jain in conversation with Mr. Khalid Mannai , The Vice Chairman Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation
If silence is golden, then humility is platinum. And those carrying both these traits of wisdom are the ones who build a fort of inner strength that are impenetrable to challenges. They tell us “In-Sha-Allah Tomorrow”.
Let’s hear it from one such treasure of wisdom and root of entrepreneurship, a vision of promise, that extend a smile to the world around us, in this special episode of Qatar Indians Presents – “The Routine Smile.”
Meet your ever smiling host Anshu Jain in conversation with the first national at our show and a grand tycoon of business, The Vice Chairman Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation, Mr. Khalid Mannai on this segment of “The Routine Smile” – “In-Sha-Allah Tomorrow”.
