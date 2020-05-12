Meet your host Anshu Jain in conversation with the great humanitarian and giant entrepreneur Dr. Mohan Thomas on this segment of “The Routine Smile” – “Meet You on the Other Side”

The singular option to sustain life from slipping away into an ocean of peril is pure compassion. When man stands for man to make a footbridge between ends and means, we can assure each other “Meet you on the other side”

There definitely are few who crossed, but not alone. They took along them every soul they could, gifting each a smile.

Let’s hear it from one such person who extended more smiles in this episode of Qatar Indians Presents – “The Routine Smile.”

