Three phase plan to re-impose certain restrictions | Mandatory quarantine to all travellers returning to the State of Qatar

Statement by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding developments on containing COVID-19 in the State of Qatar

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and in the State of Qatar has made it essential to enforce a number of measures on various levels to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and limit the spread of the virus. With our robust health system, the effectiveness of measures that have been taken, the cooperation of citizens and residents and their commitment to following the precautionary measures, the State of Qatar was able to move past the peak of the Coronavirus and flatten the curve, while maintaining one of the lowest Coronavirus death rates in the world.

After getting past the virus’ peak, it became necessary to reach the required balance between preserving public health and returning to normal life. This process has been successful through implementing the four-phase plan of gradually lifting Coronavirus restrictions.

Here, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management would like to affirm the continuation of Phase Four, including the capacities that were recently announced, with relevant state authorities reviewing the indicators periodically. While the public health indicators show that the spread of the virus has been contained in the State of Qatar, this does not mean the pandemic has been reversed or that it has disappeared.

Therefore, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management has approved a three-phase plan to re-impose certain restrictions if the Ministry of Public Health recommends so, based on its continuous monitoring of health indicators. In this context, we note that the main contributing factor for limiting the spread of the virus is people’s awareness and their commitment to following precautionary measures, especially relating to gatherings and social events, as it has recently become evident that socialising without proper caution is the main source of spreading COVID-19 in the country.

It should be noted here that several countries around the world have already entered the second wave of the Coronavirus, and this could occur here as well if people do not take precautionary measures seriously.

Additionally, and as the spread rate of the pandemic around the world is on the rise, it is necessary to apply mandatory quarantine to all travellers returning to the State of Qatar until further notice, with the Ministry of Public Health continuing to update the list of low-risk countries.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management calls on all citizens and residents to commit to following the precautionary measures, including wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance and washing hands.

