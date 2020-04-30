Tips to follow after returning home from grocery shopping during COVID-19 | MoCI Qatar

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry published some tips on its Twitter Page which one has to follow after returning home from grocery shopping. Here are the safety tips to follow

Take off your shoes outside the house

Safety dispose of face masks and gloves immediately after re-moving them

Take off your clothes, put them aside and wash them separately at 60-70 degree celsius

Empty and dispose if your bags

Wash all cans as well as plastic and glass containers with water and soap before arranging or using them. You may spray disinfectants on the labels of food products before using them

Wash your hands with water and soap for 20-30 seconds after disposing the bags or opening cans and using their content

Wash and sterilize vegetables and fruits by soaking them in water and vinegar. Vegetable like lettuce, parsley, mint and green onions may be soaked in water for 10-15 mins and then washed well and dried

Clean and sterilize surfaces that came in contact with bags using sterilizers or watered-down chlorine

Try and get all you needs at once to avoid repeated visits to grocery shops. Do a safe shopping and stay safe.

Tips to follow after shopping and returning home #Qatar #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/fTxEJMTYyG — وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) April 28, 2020

For more information on Covid-19, one can visit MoPH’s website at www.moph.gov.qa or call 16000.

Also Read: