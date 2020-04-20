Tourist visa holders in Qatar are allowed to stay in the country without extending their visas or paying any fee | MoI

The Ministry of Interior tweeted on its official account regarding on-arrival and in-advance tourist visas. It has announced that, Visitors in the country on tourist visas (on-arrival and priorly issued visas) can stay in the country without extending their visas or paying any fee, taking into account their inability to return to their home countries due to closure of airports.

Tweet states that, “According to Law No.21 of 2015 regulating entry and exit of expatriates and their residence, it has been decided to allow expatriate visitors in the country on tourist visas (on-arrival and in-advance) to stay in the country, taking into account their inability to return to their home countries due to the closure of airports in most countries of the world.

They can stay in the country without extending the visa or paying any fee Once the country declares that the conditions have returned to normal and flights start operation to their countries, they will be granted a grace period to leave the country.

Family members of expats in Qatar including many Indian families are here in Qatar on on arrival and family visit visas. They couldn’t return to India due to closure of airports. This will be a big relief to all the tourist and their family members.

