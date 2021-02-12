Travellers returning to Qatar from countries that are not on its green list will have to undergo hotel quarantine | MoPH

All travellers flying back to Qatar from countries that are not on its green list will have to undergo hotel quarantin effective from 14 February, tweeted The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

Travel & Return Policy

Building on the previously announced return from travel policy to the State of Qatar, and in the light of the new medical data on COVID-19 in Qatar and the rest of the world, it is decided that any previous exemptions from hotel quarantine shall no longer pic.twitter.com/X6MW4hydob — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

apply for people returning back to Qatar from countries not on the green list. This new policy shall apply to all entries and exits from Qatar from Sunday, 14th. Feb. 2021.

The decision impacts on those who have been exempted from hotel quarantine before travelling as well as — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

visitors entering the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Public Health also confirms that the existing quarantine policy for travel and return to Qatar for people coming from counties on the green list will remain in place. The Ministry shall keep these decisions under review and — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

update them where appropriate based on public health indicators in the State of Qatar and the rest of the world. — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) February 11, 2021

The Ministry said that, “Based on previously announced travel and return policies to Qatar and in light of the new medical data on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar and the rest of the world, it has been decided that no exceptions from the hotel quarantine, previously announced, will apply to those coming to the country,”.

Low Risk (Green List) Countries: Below are the list of 17 countries updated by MoPH as low-risk countries. Latest list has been released on 14 December 2020.

Oman Brunei Darussalam Thailand China (including Hong Kong, Macau) Vietnam Malaysia South Korea Singapore Japan Myanmar Australia New Zealand Mexico Cuba Mauritius Iceland Ireland

