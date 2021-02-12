Travellers returning to Qatar from countries that are not on its green list will have to undergo hotel quarantine

All travellers flying back to Qatar from countries that are not on its green list will have to undergo hotel quarantin effective from 14 February, tweeted The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

The Ministry said that, “Based on previously announced travel and return policies to Qatar and in light of the new medical data on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar and the rest of the world, it has been decided that no exceptions from the hotel quarantine, previously announced, will apply to those coming to the country,”.

Low Risk (Green List) Countries:  Below are the list of 17 countries updated by MoPH as low-risk countries. Latest list has been released on 14 December 2020.

  1. Oman
  2. Brunei Darussalam
  3. Thailand
  4. China (including Hong Kong, Macau)
  5. Vietnam
  6. Malaysia
  7. South Korea
  8. Singapore
  9. Japan
  10. Myanmar
  11. Australia
  12. New Zealand
  13. Mexico
  14. Cuba
  15. Mauritius
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland

