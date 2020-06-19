Travelling out of Doha with a return booking? – You cannot depart without your 14-day confirmed quarantine hotel booking

In a recent Circular (Circular No. 12 for the year 2020) from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) dated 17th June 2020, it has been advised that with immediate effect all passengers travelling out of Doha with a return booking must have a confirmed reservation in one of the designated quarantine hotels in Qatar on their return.

As per the circular, no passengers irrespective of nationality can depart from Doha without holding a confirmed hotel booking for their return for a period of fourteen (14) days which will be prepaid against a nonrefundable voucher obtained from the hotel through “Discover Qatar” website.

In case travel dates into Doha are amended, hotel reservations can be changed subject to availability.

Passengers who are currently out of the State of Qatar, and upon their return, must also hold a confirmed hotel booking in one of the quarantine hotels at the time of checking into their flights to Doha.

List of current quarantine hotels in Qatar:

Dusit Doha The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa Time Rako Hotel The Town Hotel Ezdan Hotels Doha – Tower 2 Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection by Hilton City Centre Rotana Doha Hotel Kingsgate Doha Hotel Millenium Central Hotel Millennium Plaza Hotel Wyndham Grand Regency Doha Hotel Dusit D2 Salwa Doha Ezdan Hotels Doha – Tower 1 Grand Regal hotel Holiday Villa Hotel and Residence K108 Hotel La Villa Hotel Safir Hotel

To book hotel rooms – https://www.qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/welcome-home-booking/?cid=DQFAQ

See complete details and latest updates on https://www.discoverqatar.qa/welcome-home/

Circular (Circular No. 12 for the year 2020) from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) dated 17th June 2020

Also Read:

QID holders who wanted to return back to Qatar during Phase Three, beginning 1st August 2020 | All you need to know

NRIs stranded in India urge Centre – “Don’t fly empty planes”

SWADES Skill Card: Skill mapping of overseas returning citizens by Government of India

EHTERAZ app update allows registration with visa number for non-QID holders

Download Ehteraz App: