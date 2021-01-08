UAE set to reopen Air, Sea and Land borders to Qatar from Saturday (09 Jan 2021)

The official Twitter feed for Emirates News Agency (WAM) confirm that, the UAE will open its borders to Qatar from January 9 (Saturday) following the Al-Ula peace accord earlier this week.

The UAE will begin to end all measures taken against the State of Qatar following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration, announces HE Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

HE Khalid Abdullah Belhoul indicated that the UAE will work to re-open all land, sea and air ports for inbound and outbound movement, and that all relevant authorities in the UAE have been notified of these measures which will go into effect as of 9 January.

UAE is the second country after Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to Qatar after the GCC Summit held on 7 January 2021.

Source: wam.ae

