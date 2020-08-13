Updated list of repatriation flights to India from Qatar | Aug 2020 (as on 12 Aug 2020)

MEA India has published the updated list of repatriation flights schedule for the month of August under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). This is an updated list as on 12 Aug 2020 and it is noted that this is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes.

Note from MEA states that, “This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims.”

Source: MEA | Image Credit: IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

