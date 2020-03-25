Visa Extension | Expired QID | Questions from Indian community due to flight cancellations and airport closures | COVID-19

Qatar has taken many preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of precautionary and preventive measures taken by the country, since the 18th of March, all inbound flights to Doha have been stopped temporarily with the exception of air cargo and transit flights. On the other hand, India has brought mandatory quarantine for travelers from the Middle East and announced a 21-day complete nationwide lockdown. Airlines have cancelled their flights and countries announced airport closures.

We have received a lot of questions from the Indian community in Qatar regarding the Visa Extension, on arrival visas and many more questions which include – What will happen to a resident who is outside Qatar currently, Can an on-arrival visa be extended, how can we do Visa Extension during this time and many more related to visas…(Post your questions which are not covered in this and we will try our best to find the answers and reply)

Based on the information available from sources, we tried our best to cover answers to those questions:

My Mother is in Doha now and she came through an on-arrival visa and it is expiry in a week from now. Is it possible to extend the on-arrival visa due to the non-availability of flights from Doha?

For all on arrival visa holders currently in Qatar, Visa will be extended automatically. You do not have to do anything to extend the visa. It will be extended until the 22nd of April 2020. This announcement is made as per the current situation and might be updated in the future based on the situation at a later stage.

I am a resident of Qatar. I sponsored a visit visa for my wife’s parents, and they are here for the last 2 months. If the current situation continues beyond their visa expiry period, is it possible to extend their stay?

At the moment there is no announcement made with regard to Family Visit Visas. Sooner we can expect an announcement from MOI on procedures to extend Family Visit Visas. MOI Visa Extension Service Website.

My wife is now in India. She is a resident of Qatar. Her QID is expiring in few weeks. As she cannot come to Qatar now due to restrictions in India and travelers ban in Qatar. What shall I do? Is it possible for her to enter Qatar again after the ban?

Yes, She can enter once the entry ban in Qatar is lifted. A resident with expired Qatar ID or stayed more than six months out of Qatar will be allowed to enter Qatar once the ban is lifted.

I am on a business visa and my visa is nearing expiry. Is there a way to extend my business visa?



Yes. It is possible to extend your business visa through an extension request from your sponsor. Please ask them to submit all the required documents which include Passport Copy, CR Copy and a request letter for the visa extension.

