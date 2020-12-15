Wastewater disposal service fee to be added to monthly water bill from 2021 for non-Qatari residents

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced that a new fee will become part of the monthly water bill for non-Qatari residents and establishments of any kind in Qatar.

Ashghal will begin this new wastewater disposal service fee from January 2021 in cooperation with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA). This calculation of the fee will begin with the “consumption bill for January 2021, which will be issued in February 2021.”

Ashghal on its twitter handle tweeted that, “The wastewater disposal service fee [will be] equivalent to 20 percent of the value of the monthly water bill issued by KAHRAMAA,”

Wastewater disposal service fee will be calculated equivalent to 20% of the value of the monthly water bill. Wastewater disposal service fee is applicable only to the non-Qatari residents (Expats) and commercial establishments. Citizens are exempted from this service fee. For e.g. If your water bill is QAR 200 then Wastewater disposal service fee will be QAR 40.

This new fee comes under the implementation of the Resolution (No. 211) of 2019, issued by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), determining fees for various Ashghal services offered to establishments and individuals, as announced in January this year.

Wastewater in Qatar goes through several processes and procedures after which it is reused for puposes such as irrigation, cooling and other purposes.

